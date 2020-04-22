'Absolutely false' | Northam's office denies claims that governor traveled during stay-at-home order

"This is absolutely false. Period. I have no idea where this rumor is coming from, but it’s not true," a spokeswoman from Governor Northam's office said.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam's office has denied accusations that the governor has been traveling to a vacation home in North Carolina while Virginia's stay-at-home order is still in place.

An online post alleged that Northam had recently traveled to a vacation property on the Outer Banks in Dare County. The post included what appeared to be phone records as well as photos and details about a home and gated community in Manteo, all of which triggered a massive response on social media.

13News Now reached out to Northam's office about the claim and a spokeswoman responded:

"This is absolutely false. Period. I have no idea where this rumor is coming from, but it’s not true."

Republican State Senator Amanda Chase echoed a similar message in a video she posted to Facebook, saying that "the people that I have looking into this are finding that this claim is unfounded and not true."

An update from last night regarding Governor Northam being sighted in NC and today’s General Assembly session. Posted by Senator Amanda Chase on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Dare County leaders just released a plan for gradual re-entry into its part of the Outer Banks for non-resident property owners. Those owners can return beginning on May 4.