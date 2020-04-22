'Absolutely false' | Northam's office denies claims that governor traveled during stay-at-home order

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam's office has denied accusations that the governor has been traveling to a vacation home in North Carolina while Virginia's stay-at-home order is still in place.
An online post alleged that Northam had recently traveled to a vacation property on the Outer Banks in Dare County. The post included what appeared to be phone records as well as photos and details about a home and gated community in Manteo, all of which triggered a massive response on social media.
13News Now reached out to Northam's office about the claim and a spokeswoman responded:
"This is absolutely false. Period. I have no idea where this rumor is coming from, but it’s not true."
Republican State Senator Amanda Chase echoed a similar message in a video she posted to Facebook, saying that "the people that I have looking into this are finding that this claim is unfounded and not true."
Dare County leaders just released a plan for gradual re-entry into its part of the Outer Banks for non-resident property owners. Those owners can return beginning on May 4.
Virginia's stay-at-home order is still expected to be lifted on June 10.
