Wild horses on North Carolina's Outer Banks feasting on persimmons

Corolla's wild horses have been seen walking up to the persimmon trees to pluck the fruit from branches, or they forage for the fruit when it falls to the ground.

The wild horses on North Carolina's Outer Banks are in the midst of a feeding frenzy, and observers say persimmons are their overwhelming food of choice.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on social media that the American persimmon is a fruit-bearing tree native to the coast and can be found growing throughout where the horses roam. According to the organization, the fruit becomes ripe and sweet in the fall and becomes a source of food for the horses.