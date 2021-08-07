Emergency crews, visitors in the Outer Banks prepare for Elsa

Dare County expected tropical storm conditions from Elsa into Thursday evening.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — As the waves crashed against the shore near Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, visitors enjoyed Thursday afternoon on the beach before Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

Olivia Daunhauer, a visitor from Ohio, didn’t let the storm affect her trip.

“If no heavy rain comes in, I’m gonna be sitting here in this spot all day until it’s time to get something to eat,” said Daunhauer.

She said Thursday’s waves seemed a lot smoother than Wednesday’s.

Shandon Brown-Jones, a visitor from Maryland, enjoyed the beach views before her trip came to an end.

“It’s very cloudy yesterday, was a beautiful sunny day yesterday, the beach was covered with people... so, I guess people are frightened of the anticipated storm,” said Jones.

Dare County Emergency Management advised visitors and residents of a Tropical Storm Warning. There was a potential for tropical storm conditions, including heavy rain, thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes, and some minor sound-side coastal flooding

Drew Pearson, director of Dare County Emergency Management, said emergency crews were on standby for any potential damage. Pearson recommended for people to stay out of the ocean Thursday evening.

“Rip currents and other ocean hazards take lives really easily, especially for visitors who aren’t aware of what our beautiful natural ocean today, so they just need to heed the advice of lifeguards and stay out of the ocean,” said Pearson.

For Jones, it was her first time visiting the Outer Banks ahead of a storm.

“I am really excited to anticipate what’s gonna happen. I’m praying that it’s not a lot of damage no lives lost,” said Jones.