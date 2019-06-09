OCRACOKE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says hundreds are stranded on Ocracoke Island as Hurricane Dorian moves up the U.S. East Coast.

Cooper told reporters Friday morning that rescue teams are ready as soon as they can move in. He says local authorities are telling people to get to the highest point in their home.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina's Outer Banks

Ocracoke Island resident, bookshop owner Leslie Lanier, said via text message that the first floors of some homes had flooded and people had been forced to retreat to their attics, but that the water had already begun to drop.

"We are flooding like crazy," she said, adding: "I have been here 32 years and not seen this."

She said she's OK but "nervous and worried."

"It's bad," Ann Warner, who owns Howard's Pub on Ocracoke Island, said by telephone. "The water came up to the inside of our bottom floor, which has never had water." She said a skylight blew out and whitecaps coursed through her front yard and underneath her elevated house.

"We're safe," Warner added. "But it's certainly a mess."

RELATED: 'Flooding like crazy' as Hurricane Dorian makes US landfall on Outer Banks

The Hyde County Sheriff's Office said deputies, medics and other rescuers were heading to the island amid reports of "catastrophic flooding."

"There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "There are rescue teams ready as soon as they can get in." He said that the water was rising fast and that authorities were telling people to get to the highest point in their homes.

Even in good weather, the island is reachable only by boat or air.

Dorian came ashore Friday morning at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

RELATED: Thousands without power in North Carolina, Hampton Roads as Hurricane Dorian barrels along the coast

RELATED: Storm damage across Hampton Roads, North Carolina from the impact of Dorian