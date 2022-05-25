After storm took down two houses in Outer Banks, beach debris persists

It's only been a few weeks from when strong winds and tides took out two beachfront homes in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Debris is still washing up on shore.

RODANTHE, N.C. — Author's note : The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 17, 2022.

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer, Cape Hatteras National Seashore wants beachgoers to be careful. There's a lot of debris from the homes on the sand.

"While much of the large debris has been removed by a variety of beach cleanup efforts, miles of small pieces of debris remains on and under the surface of the beach," an official wrote. "The Seashore is aware of the presence of wood with exposed nails, splintered wooden fragments and other debris that could be harmful to beachgoers without hard-soled footwear."

Even if you're visiting a beach south of Salvo, the park warned that sharp debris could wash up.

The Buxton beach access, far south of Salvo, took some damage in the May 10 storm, too.

"Erosion at the Buxton Beach Access has exposed PVC pipes and other previously underground items associated with decommissioned military facilities in the area that were not removed," CHNS wrote.