Two heads are better than one | Two-headed sea turtle found at Cape Hatteras

"It's not everyday that park biologists find a two-headed sea turtle," Cape Hatteras officials wrote on Facebook.

Two heads are better than one, they say.

A two-headed sea turtle was found at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, park officials announced Tuesday.

The seashore is located in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina. It's managed by the U.S. National Park Service.

If you spot a sea turtle in the park, you can report it by calling 252-216-6892.