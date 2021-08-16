Hit the water for Elizabeth River kayak and paddleboard race next month

On Sept. 11, people can compete in kayak and stand-up paddleboard categories based on age and experience level.

Break out your paddles: a kayak and paddleboard race on the Elizabeth River is happening next month.

The Friends of the Naval Shipyard Museum will host the inaugural Portsmouth Paddle Battle on Sept. 11. People can compete in kayak and stand-up paddleboard categories based on age and experience level.

The race will start at the High Street Basin in Olde Towne Portsmouth, continue to the Hammerhead Crane at the shipyard and return to the start location.

To add to the fun, racers from the Navy Medical Center Portsmouth, the U.S. Coast Guard, and others will compete in several challenge races. The event will also have live music, food, drinks, prizes and activities for kids.

Event organizers said proceeds from the event will help the Friends of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum and the Lightship Portsmouth Museum.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. You can visit the Friends of Portsmouth website to register and sign liability waiver forms. You can also register on-site for an additional $10 via cash, Visa and MasterCard only.