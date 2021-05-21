The Coast Guard urges boaters to be prepared and safe on the water

Hampton Roads and visiting boaters need to prepare for an active season on the water.

NORFOLK, Va. — The weather is heating up, providing good conditions to get out on the water. The U.S. Coast Guard is seeing more people on the water and wants to remind boaters of ways to keep safe.

The number one tip from the Coast Guard is to wear your life jacket and wear it properly. Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Butierries said lives are lost when people are not wearing life jackets.

“Of all the boating fatalities, 80 percent of them are from drowning and of those 80 percent of drownings, 86 percent of those people weren’t wearing PFD’s [personal flotation devices] like I’m wearing today," said Butierries.

Butierries explained the COVID-19 pandemic has more people out on the water. “I can just think off that top of my head. We’ve had over 100 cases recently with kayaks going adrift."

Butierries is encouraging anyone who has a kayak or some type of paddle boat to get an identification sticker.

He adds people need more boating experience.

“In the past month, we’ve had at least four sailboats end up on the beach where we had crews go out and pull them off," said Butierries.

Two weeks ago boater Bryan Paul had a boating accident.

“We’re in the middle of the channel and we hit the ground. The boat was turned sideways. A couple of people fell forward. One guy hit his head in the dashboard. I was in the cabin and I fell on the floor," said Paul.

Paul said Coast Guard Members rescued him.

“They assessed the situation and they sent over the big barrel with a pump inside and pump the water out in a few minutes we were back up," said Paul.

The Coast Guard is also asking all boaters to carry satellite location devices on their boats and boaters should get a free inspection before getting out to sail.

“And we find something that’s not appropriate we simply ask that you get it fixed and then we’ll re-examine the vessel. So there are no fines or tickets involved," said U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Sector Coordinator Sean Grayson.

Paul just got his inspection and hopes other boaters stay safe.

“Plan ahead, don’t rush, and when in unknown waters drive a little slower," said Paul.

The Coast Guard is reminding people to also boat sober.

According to the Coast Guard, adults are not required by law to wear a life jacket. But boaters must have one on their boats and children 13 and younger must wear a life jacket when on the water.