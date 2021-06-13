Outerbanks residents experience water issues after major water main breaks in NC

Those who live in Avon, North Carolina are having problems with water pressure and the supply could run out after a major water main broke overnight.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolinians who live in the Avon area of the Outerbanks are having difficulties with their water pressure and may run out of it after a major main broke early Sunday.

Dare County officials said a major water main that affects that area broke Sunday, June 13 around 2 a.m. That's when crews responded, and they have been on the scene since then.

People in the Avon community are experiencing very low water pressure and have been advised to limit their usage.

According to officials, as of 9 a.m., there was still about four feet of water left in the elevated tower. They said repairs are expected to be finished by the afternoon.

The water department will be sending out a system pressure advisory after it gets restored, for people in the community to boil the water before using it.