Private schools are reporting more coronavirus clusters in North Carolina

One report found that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Private schools in North Carolina have reported having more coronavirus clusters than public schools have.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state.

There were 11 active clusters at K-12 public schools. No deaths have been reported from the active clusters. The information came from the Department of Health and Human Services.