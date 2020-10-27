x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Private schools are reporting more coronavirus clusters in North Carolina

One report found that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RALEIGH, N.C. — Private schools in North Carolina have reported having more coronavirus clusters than public schools have. 

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Monday that there were 14 active coronavirus clusters at private K-12 schools across the state. 

There were 11 active clusters at K-12 public schools. No deaths have been reported from the active clusters. The information came from the Department of Health and Human Services. 

North Carolina has more than 2,500 public schools and 751 private schools. A majority of public schools started the school year online. Many private schools opted for full-time, in-person classes.

Related Articles