Tillis, Cunningham meet for 1st televised NC Senate debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham are meeting for their first televised debate.

Cunningham and Tillis have agreed to three debates, the first of which will air live Monday evening from a Raleigh TV station.

Tillis is a former state House speaker who is seeking his second Senate term.

Cunningham once served in the legislature and ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2010.

The outcome of their campaigns in the closely divided state could determine which party controls the Senate.