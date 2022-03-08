Back-to-school supply drives during Virginia's tax-free holiday weekend

Several school supply drives are being held this weekend, in addition to Virginia holding a sales tax-free holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The new school year is just around the corner, and there will be several weekend events to help parents and kids get ready to head back into the classroom!

This weekend is also a sales tax-free weekend. From 12:01 a.m. on August 5 through 11:59 p.m. on August 7, Virginia will allow consumers to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, and hurricane/emergency preparedness items without paying sales tax.

Meanwhile, there are several different school supply drives this weekend as well:

Hampton

A "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive will be on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kroger along 1050 W. Mercury Blvd.

The event aims to support students in need of school supplies in Hampton City Schools. Donations such as composition books, folders, crayons, markers, paper, pencils, pens, notebooks, glue sticks, backpacks, etc. will be accepted.

Norfolk

Operation Homefront is hosting a Back-to-School Brigade on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Norfolk Premium Outlets.

School supplies are being offered to qualifying military families on a first-come, first-served registration process. Please note that this event is for DEERS to enroll military-dependent children only who will be in Kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2022-2023 school year.

Identification of all children registered will be required on the day of the event.

More information is available on Operation Homefront's website.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City Public Schools is hosting a "Get on the Bus" event on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enroll your child in school and receive free school supplies, free school physicals, immunizations, and TDAP shots. There will also be free food, community resources, games, and giveaways.

It will be at Oscar Smith Middle School, 2500 Rodgers Street.