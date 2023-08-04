Students urged to get mandated immunizations before heading to school

Virginia law requires students in certain grades to get shots or they won't be allowed to go to class.

NORFOLK, Va. — Parents think of backpacks, pencils, and paper when preparing their kids for back-to-school, but for some students, getting required immunizations needs to be on the to-do list.

Health clinics across Hampton Roads are expecting a last-minute rush, especially from kids in certain grades.

"The key years, all parents should remember: those students enter pre-k, kindergarten, rising seventh graders and rising 12th graders," Norfolk Health Department Nurse Supervisor Phelecia Riddick-Debnam said.

For pre-k and kindergarten, there are six shots: DTaP, polio, hepatitis A and B, MMR (mumps, measles, rubella), and varicella.

For rising seventh graders, there are three: Tdap, meningitis, and a recommended HPV vaccine.

For rising 12th graders, there is the second dose of the meningitis vaccine and a recommended HPV vaccine.

"We do highly encourage them to get their child vaccinated against HPV, which is a strand that can cause cervical cancer in females and genital warts in males," said Riddick-Debnam.

In some cases, healthcare providers find themselves pushing back against an anti-vaccine wave that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. Misinformation has been rampant.

UVA Health pediatrician, Dr. Sarah Boggs reminds reluctant parents that one of the reasons why we don't hear about many people getting the diseases immunizations protect against is because vaccines work.

"We're only going to keep those diseases away if we keep vaccinating."

She strongly suggests that parents trust their children's doctor.

"Absolutely, your doctor wants to be your partner in getting your child vaccinated. I don't know any pediatrician ever who would recommend something that is purposefully harmful to a child."