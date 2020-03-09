Coastal Edge Back to School Bash giving away supplies this weekend

The plan is to give these supplies to more than 300 pre-selected Virginia Beach Public School students, but that doesn't mean other students aren't welcome.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Even with a virtual start to the school year, kids still need their school supplies.

The second annual Coastal Edge: Back to School Bash is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach.

For 2020, the surf shop teamed up with an organization called Locals helping Locals to help donate school supplies for students who need them.

This school year is unlike any other. Coastal Edge, Hunts Farm Club, The Noblemen and several other groups and businesses wanted the kids to be excited for the new school year, and make sure they have everything they need to succeed.

The plan for the event is to give these supplies to over 300 Virginia Beach City Public School students, all of whom were selected prior to the event, but that doesn't mean other students aren't welcome.

"We will have some school supplies left over so we are welcoming people to come, and it's first come, first serve so whatever we have available we will definitely give away," said Heather Lakhani, the marketing director of coastal edge.

The Noblemen, a non-profit whose mission is to help kids in Hampton Roads, was glad to be involved with the giveaway.