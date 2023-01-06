x
Poquoson

Sheriff Diggs retires York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office after 45 years in law enforcement

Diggs last day as sheriff was Dec. 31.

POQUOSON, Va. — After more than 20 years as sheriff of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, J.D. "Danny" Diggs has retired.

Diggs started his career in law enforcement at the age of 19. In 1977, he joined the sheriff's office and in 1999, he was elected sheriff.

Throughout his 45 years in law enforcement, Diggs has received many honors and awards, including:

  • Police Officer of the Year – Exchange Club of York
  • Commendation – VA School Board Association
  • Appreciation of Outstanding Service - York County Business Association
  • Outstanding Leadership Award – VA Association of School Resource Officers
  • Community Builder Award – Masonic Grand Lodge of Virginia
  • Law & Order Award of Merit – Military Order of the World Wars
  • Administrator of the Year Award – D.A.R.E. Virginia
  • Southern Christian Leadership Conference Proclamation

The department shared a Facebook video of Diggs on his last day. You can watch it below:

In his last message as Sheriff of York County and the City of Poquoson, Sheriff Diggs expresses his thanks and shares information about the future of YPSO and his retirement plans. To watch the rest of the video please go to our YouTube page. https://youtu.be/oJw6atpcZyc

Posted by York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 31, 2022

