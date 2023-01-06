Sheriff Diggs retires York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office after 45 years in law enforcement

POQUOSON, Va. — After more than 20 years as sheriff of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, J.D. "Danny" Diggs has retired.
Diggs started his career in law enforcement at the age of 19. In 1977, he joined the sheriff's office and in 1999, he was elected sheriff.
Throughout his 45 years in law enforcement, Diggs has received many honors and awards, including:
- Police Officer of the Year – Exchange Club of York
- Commendation – VA School Board Association
- Appreciation of Outstanding Service - York County Business Association
- Outstanding Leadership Award – VA Association of School Resource Officers
- Community Builder Award – Masonic Grand Lodge of Virginia
- Law & Order Award of Merit – Military Order of the World Wars
- Administrator of the Year Award – D.A.R.E. Virginia
- Southern Christian Leadership Conference Proclamation
Diggs last day as sheriff was Dec. 31.
The department shared a Facebook video of Diggs on his last day. You can watch it below: