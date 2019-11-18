PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane intercepts a semi-submersible smuggling vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and seized approximately 5,000 pounds of cocaine.

The cocaine was valued at approximately $69 million.

The 270-foot medium-endurance cutter crew was alerted to the presence of a suspected narcotic-trafficking vessel by the crew of a maritime patrol aircraft on patrol in the region. Boarding teams from the cutter deployed in interceptor boats and stopped the suspected smuggling vessel just before midnight.

RELATED: Coast Guard: Tugboat collides with Old Bonner Bridge

The boarding teams took control of the vessel before the four suspected smugglers aboard could sink the craft using installed scuttling valves.

“I am really proud of our crew and the precision and professionalism with which they conducted this interdiction,” said Cmdr. Dorothy Hernaez, Commanding Officer of the Harriet Lane in a press release. “It was an all hands on deck effort to properly position the cutter and to safely make the seizure. This interdiction was made possible by great teamwork, including excellent air support provided by Joint Interagency Task Force South and assistance from Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf’s crew in off-loading the bulk contraband from the vessel.”

Coast Guard assets deployed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin increase the U.S. and allied presence in these known drug transit zones off the coasts of Central and South America, in support of the Coast Guard’s Western Hemisphere Strategy.

RELATED: Buckroe Fishing Pier collapses after a loose barge crashes into it

RELATED: Report: Obesity among reasons youth can't serve in military