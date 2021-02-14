Power outages impact tens of thousands or residents and businesses across Virginia and North Carolina

Dominion Energy crews are out in force vowing to repair power outages as quickly as possible.

NORFOLK, Va. — A lot of people are without power across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

We're talking 148,000 people (as of our last check, but this number is constantly changing)!

As of 5 p.m., more than 85,000 people in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina had been affected.

Dominion Energy officials tell us the main trouble areas are in Central and Northern Virginia, where their crews are out in full force working to restore power.

They said the main trouble areas in our viewing area are in Williamsburg and James City County.

You can view a map showing area outages at: https://outagemap.dominionenergy.com/external/default.html

Dominion Regional director Bonita Harris say the are working restoring power to homes, parts of the Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical center and the York County Emergency Operations Center.

"Things may get worse before they get better with the weather continuing through the night," she said. "So we want our customers to be prepared for the possibility of power outages over the next couple of days."

Harris says crews plan to get power turned back on in Williamsburg by tonight, weather depending.

Dominion Energy encourages everyone to report any outages in Virginia online at https://www.dominionenergy.com/virginia/report-outage-or-emergency, and in North Carolina at: https://www.dominionenergy.com/north-carolina-electric/report-outage-or-emergency

In either state, you can report them by calling 866-366-4357.