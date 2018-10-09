NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A mother accused in a child abuse case in Norfolk will stand trial.

On Monday, Shelby Love and John Tucker Hardee appeared in court. Both are charged in the death of Love's two-year-old daughter, Harley.

In court, the judge ruled Shelby Love is, in fact, competent to stand trial, after a doctor examined the mom. Love shed tears as she sat in the courtroom this morning.

Both Love and John Tucker Hardee were brought in from jail, even though the judge ended up continuing their preliminary hearings.

Both prosecutors and defense attorneys said they need more time to review new reports in the case.

Harley Rae Williams died in April, but the medical examiner's report on Harley's body just came in late last week, it included a toxicology and neuropathology studies.

The defense attorneys told 13News Now there are about seventy pages of documents to review and go over with their clients. They're also waiting for autopsy photos.

According to court testimony, Harley's injuries from scalding hot water were so bad that her skin started to come off. Prosecutors also allege Harley could have survived if she had been taken to the hospital sooner.

Shelby Love is charged with felony child abuse, neglect. John Tucker Hardee is charged with that same count, along with malicious wounding.

13News Now has investigated Harley's story for months. Hardee served time in prison for beating his own son; he was on probation and wasn't supposed to live in a home with children. However, the state won't release information on whether or not Hardee's probation officers knew he lived with Harley.

Now, those who loved the little girl will have to wait even longer for answers to come in court. The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for October 16th, which is almost six months from the day Harley was killed.

