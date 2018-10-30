NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Five Hampton Roads cities are developing a fiber cable ring that is being recognized nationally as the best 'SMART' proposal in the country.

The Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk city governments are working together to become a "digital port," increasing internet speeds and connection through underground fiber cable lines.

At a conference in Ohio, Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan and Virginia Beach City Councilman Ben Davenport presented the plans for the Hampton Roads project. One that connects trans-Oceanic lines to the fiber lines in Virginia Beach. McClellan said the collaboration of the five cities was key in being designated as the best proposal.

"The fact that we have these trans-Oceanic cables and such a huge concentration of military and federal assets was huge," McClellan said. "As well as the risk associated with sea-level rise and flooding and how we're already addressing that with technology."

McClellan said the grand prize means both private and federal sources are looking to fund the ring and each city's related project. Virginia Beach councilman Ben Davenport said he is optimistic Hampton Roads will receive the full funding of $48.6 million to complete the project. Davenport added that the area's fiber cable connection would rival the 'gold standard' of Raleigh-Durham.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"We will be able to say that we have the exact same competitive infrastructure that they have in that region, and we believe that will help our research and development grow," Davenport said.

Davenport said the fiber cable lines will connect to local universities, school, and municipal buildings. McClellan said the ring will provide fast and cheaper internet to customers throughout Hampton Roads as well.

"What we're doing is building a highway through this regional connectivity ring that will allow small to mid-size internet companies to drive their trucks on that highway and provide that service to our citizens," she said.

McClellan called the national award an endorsement of what Hampton Roads has to offer. With funding, the two council members believe the project could be completed within the next 3 years and praised the collaboration of the five city governments and different city departments involved.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC