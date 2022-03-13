'Stand with Ukraine' | Another peaceful rally planned at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The gathering is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is going to first meet at the Neptune statue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Russian troops continue their invasion into Ukraine, they’re met with resistance.

Ukrainians are also showing strength by uniting here in Hampton Roads.

“We want to be part of the peaceful word. We want to be friends with everyone and that’s why we have to have Ukraine stand, for them to survive because they didn’t deserve it. Ukrainians did not deserve this genocide," Valentyna Sonmezler, a Hampton Roads resident who is from Ukraine.

Tidewater Ukrainian School is holding a peaceful rally tomorrow from 11 AM - 3 PM. The plan is to meet at the Neptune statue along the VB Oceanfront.



Event organizer Valentyna Sonmezler describes what's happening in her home country as a humanitarian catastrophe.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/5Zbs5PDcKr — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) March 13, 2022

Tidewater Ukrainian School will hold another rally at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday, March 13.

They’re inviting everyone in the community to stand in solidarity for peace.

The group marched and met last Sunday. They’ll do it again for the second weekend in a row from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The plan is to meet by the King Neptune statue on 31st Street.

“We have to show love, I believe, in this world. And of course, the Ukrainians trying to consolidate, get together to help families, to help people and save Ukraine. We want freedom for Ukraine," said Sonmezler, who is also an event organizer.

Tidewater Ukrainian School is also rallying support by sending over donations to Ukraine.

The school in Virginia Beach is raising funds and collecting items like first aid supplies and tactical gear.