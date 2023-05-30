2 cats, 1 dog killed in Virginia Beach house fire

When firefighters arrived at Gallahad Drive at about 9:35 a.m. they saw heavy smoke and flames billowing from the two-story home.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several pets died and two people were displaced from their home on Tuesday morning after a residential fire in the Villages at West Neck neighborhood of Virginia Beach.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Gallahad Drive at about 9:35 a.m., they saw heavy smoke and flames billowing from the two-story home.

A spokesman with the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the fire started in the living room and spread throughout the house.

The fire was extinguished by crews around 9:50 a.m. with no injuries, he said.

No people were at home at the time of the incident, but two cats and a dog died as a result of the fire.