Advocates push to extend low-income housing water assistance program

Hampton Roads leaders hope to convince Congress to extend the program, which otherwise will end this fall.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a call to extend a program designed to help people struggling to pay their water and wastewater bills.

The Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, is a temporary, federally funded program to assist people living below the poverty line and behind on their payments.

The initiative launched in October 2022, and is set to expire in September 2023, or until the funds are depleted.

Advocates in Hampton Roads are calling on Congress to extend the program.

Federal lawmakers allocated $22 million to Virginia, and more than $18 million has been allocated since the program's inception. Hampton Roads residents have received more than $9 million, combined.

Since late last year, LIWHAP has helped more than 8,000 people in the region, according to Jill Morrison, the chief of community care at Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

She said the number of applicants proves there is a big need in Hampton Roads, as inflation drives up water prices.

“They’re struggling and this is something that we can do for them," said Morrison.

Local advocates do not want to see the program go away, and they are calling on federal lawmakers to extend funding and make the initiative permanent.

During a meeting in Chesapeake Thursday, local leaders with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission agreed to ask federal lawmakers to extend the program’s funding.

“These community members are our neighbors, our friends, our family and this is so important to make sure that we are able to take care of them, too," said Morrison.

The program is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services in partnership with a private company, Promise.

In order to be eligible for assistance, households must have a past due water or wastewater balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level.

For more information or to inquire about eligibility, click here.