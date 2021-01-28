x
Virginia

AG asks Supreme Court to reject appeal in Lee statue case

Mark Herring has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject an appeal from Richmond residents seeking to stop the governor from removing the Robert E. Lee statue.

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to reject an appeal from a group of Richmond residents seeking to stop the governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. 

In a brief filed Wednesday afternoon, Herring urged the court to reject the plaintiffs’ petition for an appeal outright or expedite the proceedings if the court decides to hear the case. 

A circuit court judge sided with the state after a trial in October. But an injunction remains in place that bars its removal.

