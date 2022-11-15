Arraignment for UVA shooting suspect postponed to Wednesday

The hearing for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was postponed a day due to the need for further documentation.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of killing three men and hurting two others at the University of Virginia Sunday night had his arraignment postponed Tuesday morning in Albemarle County.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon in Henrico County, over 70 miles from where the shooting happened.

He faces three counts each of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Office confirmed that additional charges had been added for the two surviving victims, which includes two counts of malicious wounding with use of a firearm.

The shooting happened on a charter bus that had arrived at UVA's grounds after a field trip, according to authorities.

The three victims who died were UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry.

Chandler was a second-year student at UVA. Ryan said during the Monday press conference that he was from Virginia Beach, but Chandler's player bio page on UVA Football's website listed his hometown as Huntersville, North Carolina.

Davis was a third-year student at UVA, from Ridgeville, South Carolina. Perry was a fourth-year student at UVA, from Miami, Florida.

Of the two other victims, one is in critical condition and the other is expected to recover.

Jones Jr. is being held in Henrico County Jail where he was arrested.

His tentative arraignment was originally set for Tuesday morning but was postponed a day due to the need for further documentation.