Pilot, three passengers found safe after plane crashes in Accomack County

State police say all people who were on board are accounted for.

BLOXOM, Va. — Virginia State Police say they responded to reports of a plane on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

A state police spokesperson said authorities found the wreckage of an aircraft near the intersection of Berry Road and Mason Road in Bloxom.

An alert went out at 4 p.m. Monday that indicated that a plane was "fully involved" in flames.

Police say the pilot and three passengers who were on board were all safely located, but details are still developing.

The site of the crash at Berry and Mason Roads has been closed off as authorities investigate. Detours have been set up for drivers.