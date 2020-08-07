Accomack County Sheriff's Office investigating death on Tangier Island

The sheriff said someone found a man dead inside a home on Main Ridge Road.

TANGIER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies said they were investigating the death of a man whose body was inside a home on Tangier Island.

Sheriff Todd Wessells said someone contacted the Accomack County Sheriff's Office shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7. There was a body inside a home, located at 16303 Main Ridge Rd.

When deputies got there, they found 68-year-old Gregory K. Eskridge dead.

Eskridge's body is at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk.

The sheriff didn't say what circumstances may have led to Eskridge's death, only that his office was investigating it.

Wessells asked anyone with information that could help deputies with their investigation to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. People also can submit tips through the sheriff's office's website.