Accomack County Sheriff's Office: Body of man found in a field

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 29, 2020.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found in a field on December 6.

At 7:58 a.m., authorities received the call that a body was in a field behind a home on the 9200 block of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as Maurice Lamont Fiddermon, 43, of Temperanceville.

His body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office to determine an exact cause of death.