Chincoteague woman missing for over a week

42-year-old Jennifer Rae Barnes was last seen around midnight Thursday, April 16 on Chincoteague Island.
Credit: Chincoteague Police Dept.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Police on the Eastern Shore are asking for your help to find a woman who disappeared over a week ago.

42-year-old Jennifer Rae Barnes was last seen around midnight Thursday, April 16 on Chincoteague Island. A missing persons report was filed two days later.

"We are following up on every lead that has been reported," Chincoteague Police said in a Facebook post

Barnes is 5'6" and weighs about 100 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say if you have any information on her disappearance, no matter how small you may feel it is, please call the Chincoteague Police Department at 757-336-3155.

