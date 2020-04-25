Chincoteague woman missing for over a week

42-year-old Jennifer Rae Barnes was last seen around midnight Thursday, April 16 on Chincoteague Island.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. — Police on the Eastern Shore are asking for your help to find a woman who disappeared over a week ago.

42-year-old Jennifer Rae Barnes was last seen around midnight Thursday, April 16 on Chincoteague Island. A missing persons report was filed two days later.

"We are following up on every lead that has been reported," Chincoteague Police said in a Facebook post.

Barnes is 5'6" and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.