Woman indicted for deadly Eastern Shore crash

A grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica Waterfield for involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and careless driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A driver involved in a deadly crash on the Eastern Shore earlier this year now faces criminal charges.

A grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica Waterfield for involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and careless driving.

It's a case that sparked calls for justice from the community after months went by and no charges were filed.

Troopers said on April 12, Waterfield was driving on Nocks Landing Road in Accomack County when she hit three people from behind. One of them, Erika Bailey, died. Bailey's boyfriend and their 6-year-old daughter were badly hurt.

Waterfield wasn't injured. She turned herself in to Virginia State Police on Monday.