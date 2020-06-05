Eastern Shore Health District offering free COVID-19 testing to residents

The drive-thru testing clinic will be held at Eastern Shore Community College this weekend.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Eastern Shore Health District announced it is offering free COVID-19 testing to residents this weekend.

The drive-thru testing clinic is in response to a triple in positive cases in Accomack County in the last week.

The outbreaks have occurred at chicken plants in the county.

So far Virginia Department of Health has reported more than 420 cases as of Tuesday.

The drive-thru clinic will be held at Eastern Shore Community College on Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Health officials said residents will also be asked to complete a 5-minute questionnaire.

The answers given will be confidential.

Test results will be given over the phone from the Eastern Shore Health District.