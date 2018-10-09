NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Governor Ralph Northam issued a mandatory evacuation for people living in Zone A of the state hurricane evacuation zones.
Northam made the announcement as part of a news conference Monday afternoon. The evacuation order affects roughly 245,000 people.
There are four hurricane evacuation zones in Virginia. One emergency management official said the state considered Zone B in issuing the evacuation order but had not included that as of Monday afternoon. If Zone B is told to evacuate, an additional 300,000 people would be affected.
