NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Governor Ralph Northam issued a mandatory evacuation for people living in Zone A of the state hurricane evacuation zones.

Northam made the announcement as part of a news conference Monday afternoon. The evacuation order affects roughly 245,000 people.

Governor Northam orders the coastal evacuation of Zone A, the lowest-lying areas of Coastal Virginia and the Eastern Shore, effective 8 a.m. tomorrow (9/11). Call 2-1-1 to learn your zone or visit https://t.co/2KayE6mphY.

Zone A residence should move to higher ground. pic.twitter.com/8YRE0HSci0 — VDEM (@VDEM) September 10, 2018

BREAKING: Zone A in Hampton Roads is under mandatory evacuation beginning tomorrow at 8am. Head inland and to higher ground. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CwVDaOdXsZ — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) September 10, 2018

There are four hurricane evacuation zones in Virginia. One emergency management official said the state considered Zone B in issuing the evacuation order but had not included that as of Monday afternoon. If Zone B is told to evacuate, an additional 300,000 people would be affected.

Hurricane #Florence is forecast to cause life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding, and damaging winds along the Carolinas and Virginia. It's extremely important for everyone in the storm's path to heed warnings and listen to local officials. pic.twitter.com/kAAAX1kTDQ — FEMA (@fema) September 10, 2018

READ MORE: 13News Now's Hurricane Center

RELATED: Hurricane Florence strengthens to potentially 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC