People treated after explosion, fire at home in Franklin

People in the area, as well as some who were miles away from it, heard and/or felt the explosion on Campbell Avenue. One patient was flown to Richmond for treatment.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Emergency workers took a number of people to the hospital after an explosion at a home late Friday night.

Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Department was one of many agencies that helped Franklin Fire and Rescue as it responded to the explosion in the 600 block of Campbell Ave. around 10:50 p.m.

A fire followed the explosion, and although early reports indicated people still may have been in the building, Hunterdale VFD said that crews did not find anyone inside when they checked it.

Hunterdale VFD said medics took patients to Southampton Medical Center.

Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt said two people were hurt badly.

“One was flown out to a medical facility outside of the region. The other was transported locally," Jarrett said. "Both injuries are deemed to be critical at this point in time."

Jarratt said the patient who was flown was taken to a hospital in Richmond.

“The explosion was so loud that it did impact homes throughout the city of Franklin,” Jarratt said. “It was very loud, it did shake homes throughout the city. So there were a large volume of calls to the city of Franklin 911 center.”

Jarrett said other homes in the area are OK, with no significant structural damage.

“There was minor impact to glass in other duplexes adjacent to the one that was impacted," she said. "Some windows that were cracked and broken.”

At least one security camera at a home caught the explosion when it took place.

As for what caused the explosion, Jarrett said it’s still too early to tell. She said Virginia State Police investigators are working to figure out what happened.

“Nothing deemed to be suspicious at this point in time," Jarrett said. "However due to the severity of the explosion we certainly want to make sure the Virginia State Police have access to the site and time to conduct a throughout investigation.”