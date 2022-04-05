Chesapeake PD: 75-year-old man shoots girlfriend's son following argument

Chesapeake police say 75-year-old Melvin Perry shot his girlfriend's son, 42-year-old Franklin Henry, following an argument.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a man is dead and another is under arrest following an overnight shooting in Chesapeake.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Gaston Court shortly before midnight for a report of an injured person. They arrived to find 42-year-old Franklin Henry dead from a gunshot wound.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say 75-year-old Melvin Perry shot Henry following an argument. Perry stayed on scene after the shooting and was taken into custody without incident. Investigators said Henry was the son of Perry's girlfriend.

Perry is currently being held at the Chesapeake City Jail, where he is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.