Pedestal where Lee statue stood in Va. capital fully removed

The enormous pedestal where the Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia’s capital resided for over 130 years until September has been fully removed and hauled away.

WRIC-TV reported that every piece of the pedestal where the bronze statue stood over Monument Avenue in Richmond was gone from its site at a traffic circle as of Friday afternoon.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced in early December that the pedestal would be removed.

Two time capsules from within the pedestal were located.