Man in prison for murder charged in 1989 Virginia cold case killing

STAFFORD, Va. — A man imprisoned for killing a former girlfriend in Washington a decade ago has pleaded guilty to slaying his estranged wife who disappeared from her Virginia home in 1989.

Prosecutors said at a news conference Monday that Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz entered his plea to second-degree murder in Stafford Circuit Court in Stafford, Virginia.

Rodriguez-Cruz was charged in October 2019 with killing Marta Haydee Rodriguez. By the time he was indicted, he was already serving a 12-year sentence for killing Pamela Butler at her home in Washington in 2009.

Evidence and other information from that case eventually helped authorities solve Rodriguez's case.