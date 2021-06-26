Motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle crash on I-64 in York County

Virginia State Police said a 61-year-old woman driving a Kia Sportage and a man on a motorcycle crashed on Interstate 64 at the 242-mile marker Friday night.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Detectives are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead Friday night.

Virginia State Police said it received a call on Friday, June 25 just before 10 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64. This was located at the 242-mile marker.

Officers spoke to two people who witnessed the crash, they said a man on a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle was speeding in the westbound lanes, passing traffic on the right shoulder.

The man then tried to get back into the travel lane from the shoulder, that's when a 61-year-old woman driving a 2020 Kia Sportage also trying to merge into that lane crashed into the bike.

Police said the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died there. Officers are still working on notifying his family.

According to VSP, the woman nor the passengers in the Kia were not injured from the crash.