New program will send all-terrain power wheelchairs to select Virginia State Parks this weekend

The two-year pilot program will introduce all-terrain power wheelchairs at the parks from October 1 until September 30, 2025.
Credit: Karolis - stock.adobe.com

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation is kicking off a new program to increase accessibility in Virginia's State Parks. 

The two-year pilot program will introduce all-terrain power wheelchairs at the parks, thanks to a bill that went into effect at the beginning of the year. It will run from October 1 until September 30, 2025. 

The department will choose the parks for the pilot program to take place, and create a contract for purchasing the wheelchairs, according to the bill. The department is also responsible for adopting regulations and reporting the outcomes on the program by November 1, 2025. 

There are 41 state parks that offer a wide variety of scenery, from the mountains to the coastal areas. Tap or click here to find a Virginia state park near you.

