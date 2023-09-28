New program will send all-terrain power wheelchairs to select Virginia State Parks this weekend

The two-year pilot program will introduce all-terrain power wheelchairs at the parks from October 1 until September 30, 2025.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's Department of Conservation and Recreation is kicking off a new program to increase accessibility in Virginia's State Parks.

The two-year pilot program will introduce all-terrain power wheelchairs at the parks, thanks to a bill that went into effect at the beginning of the year. It will run from October 1 until September 30, 2025.

The department will choose the parks for the pilot program to take place, and create a contract for purchasing the wheelchairs, according to the bill. The department is also responsible for adopting regulations and reporting the outcomes on the program by November 1, 2025.