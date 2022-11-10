Driving while high? New survey sheds light on marijuana use among Virginians

Nearly one-third of those surveyed also said they believe that marijuana makes them a safer driver.

A new survey from the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority shows a new trend among Virginians and their attitudes surrounding marijuana use while driving.

The survey consisted of over 750 responses from state residents 16 and older.

Findings showed that 23% of respondents reported using marijuana in the past three months, and roughly 14% of Virginians surveyed reported that they have driven high a few times or more within the past year.

The Cannabis Control Authority was created by the state legislature in 2021 and tasked with helping to shape policies surrounding marijuana in the commonwealth.

Nearly one-third of those surveyed also said they believe that marijuana makes them a safer driver, and only 26% of Virginians view marijuana-impaired driving as "extremely dangerous."

“The CCA wants to empower Virginians to make informed decisions about marijuana use and ensure people understand that operating a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana is extremely dangerous,” said Brianna Bonat, the CCA’s lead public health official.

In 2021, Virginia became the first state in the southern U.S. to legalize marijuana. This legalization included legal possession up to one ounce, and the ability for residents 21 and older to grow up to four plants.

However, it is still illegal to smoke in public or in a car, as well as buy or sell recreational marijuana.