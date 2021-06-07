x
No deal: Volvo truck workers striking again in Virginia

Almost 3,000 Volvo truck factory employees at a plant in Dublin, Virginia are back on strike.
FILE - This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows The Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker. The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday, April 30, 2021, that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

DUBLIN, Va. — Nearly 3,000 employees at Volvo's truck factory in Virginia are back on strike.

The United Auto Workers say the action comes after they overwhelmingly rejected the latest tentative agreement on a new 6-year contract. 

Volvo says the plant in Dublin, Virginia is the world's largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailers. 

New River Valley plant General Manager Franky Marchand called the action "difficult to understand" since the tentative deal included economic improvements and a competitive benefits package. 

The workers' bargaining committee says they still haven't resolved issues including health care, wages, health and safety, plant shifts, time off and future raises.

