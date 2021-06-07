No deal: Volvo truck workers striking again in Virginia

Almost 3,000 Volvo truck factory employees at a plant in Dublin, Virginia are back on strike.

DUBLIN, Va. — Nearly 3,000 employees at Volvo's truck factory in Virginia are back on strike.

The United Auto Workers say the action comes after they overwhelmingly rejected the latest tentative agreement on a new 6-year contract.

Volvo says the plant in Dublin, Virginia is the world's largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailers.

New River Valley plant General Manager Franky Marchand called the action "difficult to understand" since the tentative deal included economic improvements and a competitive benefits package.