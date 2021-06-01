Northam sending state troopers, Virginia National Guard to US Capitol

Gov. Northam tweeted that at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request, he would send "members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers."

WASHINGTON — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says he is sending 200 state troopers and members of the state National Guard to the U.S. Capitol.

Northam tweeted that at D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request, he would send "members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers."

The announcement comes amid violence and pro-Trump protests that have caused U.S. Capitol Building to go under a lockdown. Bowser has imposed a city curfew, beginning at 6 p.m.

There are reports that a person has been shot inside the Capitol. The condition of the person shot or details about them are not known at this time.

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

.@GovernorVA has approved Virginia National Guard support to law enforcement to Washington, D.C. For operational security reasons, we will not release details on the number of personnel, staging locations or timelines. — Va. National Guard (@VaNationalGuard) January 6, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Protesters took control of the top of the steps that are entrances to the House and Senate chambers on the back of the Capitol.