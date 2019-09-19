NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia officials and business leaders are meeting Thursday in Norfolk to discuss the opioid crisis and its impact on Hampton Roads' economy.

The Hampton Roads Opioid Working Group will include Attorney General Mark Herring, United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger, Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Economists from Old Dominion University, business owners and local school board members will also participate in the discussion.

Herring will address how the state is tackling the opioid crisis and its economic impact.

Virginia has joined a growing number of states suing members of the family that owns Purdue Pharma for their alleged role in the nation's opioid crisis.

Attorney General Mark Herring announced on Sept. 11 that Virginia amended a lawsuit it filed against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma in 2018 to add allegations that the Sackler family promoted the company's drugs despite knowing they were "dangerous, deadly and addictive."

The event is at Slover Library from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

