VIRGINIA, USA — There's a brand new store chain coming to Virginia: Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer will be moving into former Peebles department stores.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

There will be 17 near Gordmans opening in Virginia on March 17. So, the retailer is holding a hiring event.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at any of the Gordmans locations. Walk-ins are welcome to attend the event.

Here's a breakdown of the new store locations: