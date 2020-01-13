VIRGINIA, USA — There's a brand new store chain coming to Virginia: Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer will be moving into former Peebles department stores.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.
There will be 17 near Gordmans opening in Virginia on March 17. So, the retailer is holding a hiring event.
RELATED: Man steals $13,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty stores in Hampton Roads
RELATED: Pier 1 Imports to close up to half its stores
Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at any of the Gordmans locations. Walk-ins are welcome to attend the event.
Here's a breakdown of the new store locations:
- Amherst Gordmans: 141 Ambriar Plaza
- Appomattox Gordmans: 7785 Richmond Highway in The Shoppes of Appomattox Shopping Center
- Ashland Gordmans: 205 North Washington Highway in North Ashland Shopping Center
- Bedford Gordmans: 578 Westgate Shopping Center
- Blackstone Gordmans: 1551 South Main Street
- Colonial Heights Gordmans: 3055 Boulevard in Colonial Square Shopping Center
- Emporia Gordmans: 236 Cloverleaf Drive
- Hampton Gordmans: 227 Fox Hill Road, Suite 19 in Willow Oaks Village Square
- Hayes Gordmans: 2385 York Crossing Drive in York River Crossing
- Hopewell Gordmans: 314 Cavalier Square in Cavalier Square Shopping Center
- Kilmarnock Gordmans: 463 North Main Street
- Louisa Gordmans: 406 East Main Street, Suite H
- Norfolk Gordmans: 7525 Tidewater Drive in Southern Shopping Center
- Onley Gordmans: 25342 Lankford Highway
- Smithfield Gordmans: 1284 Smithfield Shopping Plaza
- South Hill Gordmans: 817 East Atlantic Street in Town Square Shopping Center
- Tappahannock Gordmans: 1366 Tappahannock Boulevard