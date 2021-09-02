Woman dies, man injured following vehicle crash on Route 606 in Gloucester Co.

Virginia State Police say Julie Ann Tucker, 46, died after being in a single-vehicle crash on Fairy's Mill Road Wednesday. A passenger, Jimmy West was injured.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say a person died after being in a vehicle crash in Gloucester County Wednesday evening.

The Virginia State Police said a call came in on Sept. 1 just before 6:30 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash on Fairy's Mill Road. That's on Route 606, west of Fletcher Road.

According to the officers, 46-year-old Julie Ann Tucker from Topping, VA was driving a 2011 Toyota Scion west on Rte. 606 when she crossed over the centerline, ran off-road and hit a tree.

Tucker's vehicle then overturned numerous times, struck an electrical box and threw her and her passenger, Jimmy L. West from it. Neither of the two had on a seatbelt during the crash.

They were both taken to Walter Reed Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Tucker later died there -- her family was notified by police.