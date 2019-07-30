RICHMOND, Va. — U.S. World News and Report just released its list of best hospitals in Virginia, and two local facilities made the top 15.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital was ranked second, and Sentara Leigh Hospital was ranked fourteenth.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital was also recognized for its several high-performing specialty programs, meaning they rank among the nation's top 10 percent:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Cancer

Nephrology

Urology

“We recognize that we serve patients and their families at often the most vulnerable times of their lives. We take that trust very seriously and we’re grateful to know that, based on feedback from these surveys, we have earned that trust within our community,” said Carolyn Carpenter, President of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. “It is our mission to improve health every day by continuing to be the go-to provider for complex, highly specialized services in this region and beyond.”

Virginia has nearly 125 hospitals, and 21 meet high U.S. News standards and are ranked in the state. The University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville was ranked the best hospital in Virginia.

The report ranks hospitals in 16 specialty areas. In 12, ranking is determined mostly by data: cancer, cardiology & heart surgery, diabetes & endocrinology, ear, nose & throat, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology & lung surgery, and urology.

In the remaining four specialties (ophthalmology, psychiatry, rehabilitation, and rheumatology), ranking is determined entirely by expert opinion, based on responses from three years of surveys of physician specialists.

For the 2019-2020 report, U.S. News ranked and evaluated 4,653 hospitals, which represent virtually all U.S. community inpatient facilities. The report does not evaluate and rank VA and military hospitals.

Here's the breakdown of the top 10 hospitals by the U.S. World News study:

University of Virginia Medical Center Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Inova Fairfax Hospital VCU Medical Center Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital Virginia Hospital Center Centra Lynchburg General Hospital Inova Alexandria Hospital Mary Washington Hospital

