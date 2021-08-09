Crews look for time capsule in pedestal of Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond

A day after crews removed a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from its pedestal in the middle of Monument Avenue, they were trying to locate a time capsule in the base.

RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews still were searching for a time capsule late Thursday morning that they think is buried inside the pedestal that was under a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The statue stood in Richmond for more than a century until its removal on Wednesday. Crews brought down the 12-ton statue as people along Monument Avenue watched and, in some cases, sang or chanted.

Gov. Ralph Northam had ordered the removal of the statue in 2020. There were a number of legal challenges to his order. When the case came before the Virginia Supreme Court recently, the court ruled in favor of the state, allowing the removal to take place.

“After 133 years, the statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down — the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South," said Northam. "The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”

Historians believe that people placed a copper time capsule in the cornerstone of the pedestal on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that there were about 60 objects placed inside it, many of which were related to the Confederacy.