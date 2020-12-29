State flag to fly at half-staff at Virginia State Capitol to honor former Newport News delegate

Governor Northam ordered the Virginia state flag be lowered to half staff to honor the former Delegate Mamye BaCote who died on Dec. 14.

RICHMOND, Va. — On Wednesday, the Virginia state flag will be lowered to half-staff to honor a former Newport News delegate who passed away earlier this month.

Former Delegate Mamye BaCote died Dec. 14 at 81 years old. She represented Newport News in the House of Delegates from 2004 to 2016.

Before serving in the House of Delegates, BaCote held a council seat on the Newport News City Council for seven years.

Governor Northam ordered the flag to be lowered at the Virginia State Capitol from dawn to dusk on Dec. 30 in BaCote's honor.

Northam said BaCote lived her life with "kindness, grace, and an unwavering dedication to justice."