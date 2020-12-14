Former Delegates Mamye BaCote and Bob Bloxom pass away

Mamye BaCote and Bob Bloxom both made a unique mark on the community during their time in leadership.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads is mourning the loss of two former local lawmakers: Mamye BaCote and Bob Bloxom.

Former Delegate Mamye BaCote died Monday at 81 years old. She represented Newport News in the House of Delegates from 2003 until 2015. Before that, she served seven years on the Newport News City Council.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said BaCote lived her life with "kindness, grace, and an unwavering dedication to justice."

"Mamye was a legislative giant who fought to make our Commonwealth better," Northam said. "She was an educator first, and made it her mission to expand access to a world-class education for all students -- no matter their zip code."

Former Eastern Shore Delegate Robert "Bob" Bloxom Senior was a long-time member of the Virginia House Republican Caucus.

House Republican leader Todd Gilbert called Bloxom a "remarkable man," saying, "Our Commonwealth was a better place for his efforts, and is now diminished with his passing."

Bloxom also served as Virginia's first Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry when Senator Tim Kaine was governor.

Kaine said, "Bob Bloxom was the epitome of public servant: dedicated, kind, devoted to the beautiful Eastern Shore."