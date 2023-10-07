Youngkin, Dominion Energy celebrate 50 years of nuclear power from Surry Power Station

The Surry Power Station nuclear plant was first connected to the grid in 1973.

SURRY, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Surry County on Monday to celebrate 50 years of generating clean energy from nuclear power.

Dominion Energy says nuclear-generated electricity saves our atmosphere from tons of carbon dioxide emissions and that its Surry Power Station contributes to 14% of all electricity generated in the Commonwealth. That's enough to power 420,000 homes.

