Youngkin, Dominion Energy celebrate 50 years of nuclear power from Surry Power Station

SURRY, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Surry County on Monday to celebrate 50 years of generating clean energy from nuclear power.
Dominion Energy says nuclear-generated electricity saves our atmosphere from tons of carbon dioxide emissions and that its Surry Power Station contributes to 14% of all electricity generated in the Commonwealth. That's enough to power 420,000 homes.
The power plant was first connected to the grid in 1973.
According to Dominion, the Surry nuclear power plant is the only commercial nuclear power station in the U.S. approved to operate for 80 years.