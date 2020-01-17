×
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

virginia

The origins of Lee-Jackson Day in Virginia

An explanation of the history behind the controversial holiday and how it could soon be a thing of the past.

The origins of the holiday date back over 100 years. The Virginia General Assembly designated Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday as a holiday back in 1890, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch

In 1904, the Assembly made the holiday Lee-Jackson Day, to honor another confederate general—Stonewall Jackson. 

Eighty years later President Ronald Reagan signed a bill establishing a national holiday to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. 

One year later the Virginia Legislature combined King's celebration with the state's holiday honoring the two confederate generals – forming the incongruous Lee-Jackson-King Day. 

In the year 2000, those two celebrations were separated.

Since then Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday in January, while Lee-Jackson Day falls on the preceding Friday.

Celebrating confederate generals continues to be a controversial topic. Locally—Norfolk, Newport News, and Hampton choose not to observe the holiday. 

Gov. Ralph Northam has even proposed eliminating it entirely and make election day a state holiday.

RELATED: Governor Northam announces budget, legislative priorities for historic justice, equity agenda

RELATED: Two Confederate monuments in Richmond have been vandalized

RELATED: Virginia lawmaker proposes bill to end Lee-Jackson holiday