The origins of Lee-Jackson Day in Virginia

An explanation of the history behind the controversial holiday and how it could soon be a thing of the past.

The origins of the holiday date back over 100 years. The Virginia General Assembly designated Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday as a holiday back in 1890, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

In 1904, the Assembly made the holiday Lee-Jackson Day, to honor another confederate general—Stonewall Jackson.

Eighty years later President Ronald Reagan signed a bill establishing a national holiday to celebrate civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

One year later the Virginia Legislature combined King's celebration with the state's holiday honoring the two confederate generals – forming the incongruous Lee-Jackson-King Day.

In the year 2000, those two celebrations were separated.

Since then Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on the third Monday in January, while Lee-Jackson Day falls on the preceding Friday.

Celebrating confederate generals continues to be a controversial topic. Locally—Norfolk, Newport News, and Hampton choose not to observe the holiday.