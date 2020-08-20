VCU reports COVID-19 cases in students, workers

Virginia Commonwealth University spokesman Mike Porter said in an email that of the 25 student cases 11 are students who live on-campus and are in isolation.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University says it has confirmed 25 student cases and 11 employee cases of COVID-19.

University spokesman Mike Porter said in an email on Thursday that of the 25 student cases 11 are students who live on-campus and are in isolation.

VCU is offering in-person and online classes, and the university's dorms are home to more than 4,000 students in space designed for more than 6,200.